Stranger punches two women in the head and face in Northampton town centre

Two women were punched in the head and face by a stranger while walking in Northampton town centre last week.

The assault happened on Gold Street, Northampton, at around 4.10am on April 28 when two women were walking towards the town centre, close to the junction with College Street.

A verbal altercation broke out with an unknown man, when he then punched one woman in the head and the other in the face, causing head and facial injuries to both.

Anyone in the area between 4am and 4.45am who saw or heard the altercation, or who has information about it, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.