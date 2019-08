Police have recovered several stolen motorbikes from a self-storage unit in Raunds.

Officers went to the location in Station Road at about 3.45pm yesterday (Wednesday, August 15) and discovered 'a number of' vehicles there.

They have arrested a 22-year-old man who is currently in police custody.

Officers now plan to reunite the bikes with their owners.

PCSO Tim Butter said: "We would like to thank the storage unit for their vigilance."