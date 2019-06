Burglars stole a farm vehicle and tried to make a getaway across a field of wheat.

The thieves struck at a farm in Harrington Road, Loddington, between 9.30pm on Friday, May 31, and Saturday, June 1.

They cut a hedge and fencing wire to get into the farm, broke into a shed and a barn and stole items including farming equipment and a vehicle which they then drove across the field for several hundred metres.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting crime number 190002 92190.