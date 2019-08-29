Stolen car involved in Kettering crash

A car was involved in a three-vehicle crash just hours after it was stolen in Kettering.

Police were called after a silver Jaguar X-Type was stolen from a communal car park in Isabelle Court, just off Poppy Fields, some time after 2pm yesterday (Wednesday).

Police are appealing for witnesses

A force spokesman said the owner believes they may have accidentally left the keys in the ignition.

After it was stolen it was involved in a collision in Montagu Street, which took place between 9.40pm and 9.50pm last night.

The Jaguar had been travelling along Silver Street, towards Montagu Street, when it hit the rear of a white BMW 420D M Sport which in turn was pushed into a brown Vauxhall Insignia Elite.

Three people ran off from the Jaguar when it crashed.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident and anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.