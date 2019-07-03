Stolen bike recovered in Wellingborough

Police are hoping to trace the owner of a bicycle stolen and then recovered in Wellingborough town centre.

At about 8.30pm on Wednesday, June 12, CCTV operators alerted police to a man using an angle grinder to cut through the lock of a bike chained up in Market Street, outside Barclays.

Is this your bicycle?

Officers arrived as the man rode off and after a chase the suspect dumped the bike, a jacket, a glove and the angle grinder before getting away.

The bike is a white GT mountain bike with red detail and black forks.

Anyone who believes it may be their bike should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, and will need to be able to provide proof of ownership, such as purchase receipt or confirmation of serial number.