Stanwick stabbing: Man charged with grievous bodily harm

The indicent happened in Spencer Parade, Stanwick

A Northampton man has been charged with grievous bodily harm following the stabbing of a man in Stanwick.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mohammed Zulfikar Hussain Miah, 32, from The Headlands, Northampton is charged with wounding with intent after the incident on Wednesday evening (August 11) where victim Miah Hussan was left with life changing injuries.

The defendant is also charged with possession of a bladed article in Spencer Parade, Stanwick.