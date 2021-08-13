Stanwick stabbing: Man charged with grievous bodily harm
He will appear before magistrates this morning
Friday, 13th August 2021, 10:21 am
Updated
Friday, 13th August 2021, 10:22 am
A Northampton man has been charged with grievous bodily harm following the stabbing of a man in Stanwick.
Mohammed Zulfikar Hussain Miah, 32, from The Headlands, Northampton is charged with wounding with intent after the incident on Wednesday evening (August 11) where victim Miah Hussan was left with life changing injuries.
The defendant is also charged with possession of a bladed article in Spencer Parade, Stanwick.
The incident is said to have followed an earlier altercation in High Street, Raunds.