Stanwick stabbing: Man charged with grievous bodily harm

He will appear before magistrates this morning

By Kate Cronin
Friday, 13th August 2021, 10:21 am
The indicent happened in Spencer Parade, Stanwick

A Northampton man has been charged with grievous bodily harm following the stabbing of a man in Stanwick.

Mohammed Zulfikar Hussain Miah, 32, from The Headlands, Northampton is charged with wounding with intent after the incident on Wednesday evening (August 11) where victim Miah Hussan was left with life changing injuries.

The defendant is also charged with possession of a bladed article in Spencer Parade, Stanwick.

The incident is said to have followed an earlier altercation in High Street, Raunds.