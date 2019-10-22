Stanwick man admits downloading child abuse images

A Stanwick man has been warned jail is "on the cards" after he admitted viewing more than 100 images of child abuse.

Bradley Wilcox, 57, pleaded guilty to three indecent images offences and one count of possession of extreme pornography at Northampton Crown Court today (Tuesday).

Wilcox, of Parklands in Stanwick, downloaded 58 category A images, 25 category B images and 49 category C images of child abuse - category A being the most severe - between 2007 and 2017.

He also downloaded 230 images of bestiality between 2010 and 2017.

Judge Rupert Mayo granted Wilcox bail for a pre-sentencing report until the next hearing on November 12.

He told Wilcox that he would receive credit for his guilty pleas - but warned him that did not mean he wouldn't receive a custodial sentence.

He said: "That is on the cards."