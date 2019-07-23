Stanion man caught with hundreds of child abuse images

A Stanion man has admitted downloading more than 500 vile images of child abuse.

Chris Aitken, of Cardigan Road, pleaded guilty to indecent images offences at Northampton Magistrates' Court earlier this month.

The 35-year-old viewed hundreds of the depraved pictures between September 2014 and May 2017.

He admitted looking at 303 category A images, 126 category B images and 86 category C images. Category A images are the most severe.

Aitken admitted a further charge of possessing an extreme pornographic image during the same time period.

Magistrates granted him unconditional bail to appear for sentencing at Northampton Crown Court on August 2.

Possessing category A images carries possible prison sentences of up to three years.