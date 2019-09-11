Stalking incidents in Kettering spark appeal for information

A member of the public who helped a woman escape a man who was stalking her in Kettering is being urged to contact the police about what they witnessed.

There have been several incidents of stalking by the man in the Rothwell Road and Northfield Avenue area over the last few months where the man, who is not known to the woman, has followed her at a very close proximity.

Police are appealing for information about stalking incidents in Kettering

On Thursday, September 5, at around 6pm, a member of the public stopped in their car to assist the woman.

The member of the public drove the woman to her destination to get away from the man and police are now asking them to come forward with information about what they saw.

A police spokesman said: "The offender is described as a black man, aged between 20 to 30 and about 5ft 6in tall. He is of muscular build with short black hair and is often wearing a grey fleece zip-up hoodie, navy blue shorts and black trainers."

Anyone who has experienced similar incidents is encouraged to contact the police on 101.

Police are also asking for anyone with information to call them on 101. If you ever feel in danger, call 999.