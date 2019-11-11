Stalking arrest after woman followed in Kettering

Police have made an arrest after the incident at about 4.30pm on Tuesday (November 5).

The victim was in Northfield Avenue and walking home when she stood at a pedestrian crossing.

She saw a man opposite waiting to cross but after she walked across the road the man followed her very closely, having not crossed the road himself.

She carried on walking and, fearing for her safety, she went into the hospital. She remained there for 10 minutes and the man left.

A police spokesman said the suspect was a black man wearing a grey fleece and shorts.

Officers have since arrested a 31-year-old Kettering man on suspicion of stalking. He has been released on bail.