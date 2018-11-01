‘Sophisticated’ cannabis factory found in Corby

A sophisticated cannabis factory holding up to 90 mature plants was discovered when officers carried out a drugs warrants at a property in Glastonbury Road, Corby, yesterday (October 31).

The successful warrant, which came as a result of intelligence from the community, resulted in the seizure of the plants, along with hydroponics and a canister of CS Spray.

Detective Sergeant Nick Peters, from the Force Intelligence Bureau, said: “This result is part of our wider Operation Viper - targeting organised crime groups in the area.

“We are keen to highlight that this has come about through community intelligence, something which is vital to Operation Viper.

“The information provided has enabled us to execute a successful warrant and develop our investigations into the supply of drugs within Northamptonshire.

“We are eager to build on relationships with the local community and we hope that results like this demonstrate our commitment to acting on information provided by the public.”