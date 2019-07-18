Sleepy suspect breaks into Kettering curry house

A man broke into a Kettering curry house used as a drug farm just last month - before being found snoozing by police.

Three police cars and a dog unit were at the old Kettering Balti House in Queen Street at about 11.20am yesterday (Wednesday) after a man was seen climbing through a back window.

Police at the scene.

When they arrived they found a man in his early 20s asleep in the corner of the room.

He was initially arrested on suspicion of burglary but released with no further action.

Last month police found 427 cannabis plants in a professional set-up inside the abandoned restaurant. No arrests have been made in connection with that incident.

A police spokesman said there was nothing to steal inside the building yesterday and that there was no indication the incidents were linked.