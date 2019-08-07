Some of the weapons handed in to Northamptonshire Police. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

Shotguns, pistols and a samurai sword: These are the weapons surrendered to Northamptonshire Police

Shotguns, replica pistols and a samurai sword were among more than 40 weapons were handed in to Northamptonshire Police during a two-week firearms surrender.

Flick through the pictures to see all of the potentially lethal items given to police from July 20, to August 4. Read the full story here.

