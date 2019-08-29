Shotgun pointed at shopkeeper in terrifying Corby raid

An armed robber pointed a double-barrelled shotgun at a shopkeeper to try to force him to hand over his takings

The armed robbers drove to the village shop in Roman Road, Little Stanion, on Tuesday (August 27) on a moped with no number-plates.

Do you know this bike? Police have asked people who may know the identity of the raiders to come forward.

One of the men entered the shop and demanded the shopkeeper empty his till. He was holding what was described as a shotgun.

When the shopkeeper said he couldn't open the till, the robber stole the whole till and took it away with him.

The man who entered the shop was wearing black with a black helmet and had a red rucksack on his front. The getaway driver was also wearing a helmet.

The incident happened at about 5.10pm.

Police are appealing for witnesses to call them on 101.