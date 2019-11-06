Shoplifting couple banned from Rushden Lakes and town centre
A couple from Rushden with a history of shoplifting have been banned from Rushden Lakes and Rushden town centre after an application for an order by Northamptonshire Police.
Paul Barnett, 43, and Catherine Bell, 55, both from Rushden, have been banned from entering the areas for the next five years because of Criminal Behaviour Orders (CBOs) in response to their "constant shoplifting".
Neighbourhood policing sergeant Sharan Wildman said: "We are very pleased to have secured this order against Barnett and Bell who have been a persistent issue to retail staff in Rushden with their constant shoplifting."
Northamptonshire Police applied for the orders from the Crown Prosecution Service because the pair have been convicted of a number of shoplifting offences, including in a number of stores at Rushden Lakes.
PS Wildman added: "The CBOs now prevent them from entering the town centre and the leisure complex and by releasing their photos, we are asking anyone who sees them flouting this order to report it to us via 101."