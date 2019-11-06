Shoplifting couple banned from Rushden Lakes and town centre

Paul Barnett and Catherine Bell have been banned from Rushden town centre and Rushden Lakes

Paul Barnett, 43, and Catherine Bell, 55, both from Rushden, have been banned from entering the areas for the next five years because of Criminal Behaviour Orders (CBOs) in response to their "constant shoplifting".

Neighbourhood policing sergeant Sharan Wildman said: "We are very pleased to have secured this order against Barnett and Bell who have been a persistent issue to retail staff in Rushden with their constant shoplifting."

Northamptonshire Police applied for the orders from the Crown Prosecution Service because the pair have been convicted of a number of shoplifting offences, including in a number of stores at Rushden Lakes.