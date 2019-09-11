Shocking CCTV shows moment elderly woman violently robbed in Kettering

A 79-year-old woman suffered a broken arm after a man robbed her handbag in Kettering.

The incident happened in St Theresa's Close between 3.20pm and 3.50pm on Sunday (September 8) as the woman was walking along the close.

Police have released CCTV footage of the incident in the hope that people might recognise the attacker.

Two men aged 31 have already been arrested in connection with the incident but have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Detective Constable Bates who is investigating said: "Many people will be shocked by the CCTV footage we have released today and rightly so."

In the CCTV a man can be seen jogging along towards the woman before he crosses the road and knocks her to the ground as he takes her handbag.

Det Con Bates added: "This lady, like everyone else, should be able to go about her business and feel safe. Her attacker has taken that feeling of safety away from her and it is imperative that he is identified and brought to justice.

"If anyone recognises the man in the CCTV footage, please call us on 101, or please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you wish to report your information anonymously.”