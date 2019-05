Officers investigating a burglary in Corby are appealing for witnesses and information.

Between 9am on Tuesday, May 7, and 5pm on Friday, May 10, a property in Lerwick Way, Corby, was broken into via a rear ground-floor window.

The property was searched and a number of items stolen.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.