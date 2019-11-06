Seven teenagers arrested in Corby after gathering in car park with weapons

The incident happened between 8pm and 9.40pm in a car park on Kingsthorpe Avenue and seven teenagers were arrested for a variety of offences including robbery, possession of drugs and possession of a knife.

The seven include a 19-year-old man, two 18-year-old men, three 17-year-old boys and one 15-year-old boy.

The officers who responded to the report shared details on the Kettering ProActive Cops Twitter account and said: "Thanks to the member of the public who gave us a lift to the area."

Seven male teenagers were arrested in Corby last night

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When they arrived, they found one of the two reported vehicles and arrested two males with the assistance of a taser.

A response team were able to find and stop the second vehicle and arrest the other five males.

They said searches of the first car found class A drugs, multiple phones, face coverings and a flick knife. The car was seized on suspicion of being used in crime.

A search of the second car found baseball bats, face coverings and a large hunting knife and the car was also seized.