Seven teenagers arrested in Corby after gathering in car park with weapons

Seven teenagers were arrested in Corby last night (Tuesday) following a report that a group were in a car park with hammers and bats.

By Phoebe Radford
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 10:16 am
Updated Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 10:51 am

The incident happened between 8pm and 9.40pm in a car park on Kingsthorpe Avenue and seven teenagers were arrested for a variety of offences including robbery, possession of drugs and possession of a knife.

The seven include a 19-year-old man, two 18-year-old men, three 17-year-old boys and one 15-year-old boy.

The officers who responded to the report shared details on the Kettering ProActive Cops Twitter account and said: "Thanks to the member of the public who gave us a lift to the area."

When they arrived, they found one of the two reported vehicles and arrested two males with the assistance of a taser.

A response team were able to find and stop the second vehicle and arrest the other five males.

They said searches of the first car found class A drugs, multiple phones, face coverings and a flick knife. The car was seized on suspicion of being used in crime.

A search of the second car found baseball bats, face coverings and a large hunting knife and the car was also seized.

The seven teenagers remain in police custody.