Serial Wellingborough drink-driver jailed

A Wellingborough man caught drunk behind the wheel on multiple occasions has been jailed.

Alistair Ganiza, 37, ploughed into cars in a crash in Gold Street on May 1.

He tried to leave the scene but was arrested and charged with drink-driving.

Court documents said he gave a reading of 152mcg per 100 ml of breath - more than four times’ the legal limit.

Northampton Magistrates’ Court heard it was his third similar conviction and that he was a “complete danger” to road users.

Sentencing documents said: “We have no other option but to send you to prison.”

Northampton Magistrates' Court, Campbell Square, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN1 3EB

Ganiza, of Gannet Lane, was jailed for 12 weeks and banned from the roads for four years.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £85.

A further charge of driving without insurance was dropped.

Throughout June Northamptonshire Police are running a campaign to tackle drink-driving, pledging to name anyone they charged with an offence.

Five people were charged in the campaign’s first two days.