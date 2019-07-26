Serial Corby shoplifter jailed yet again after targeting eleventh shop in town

A Corby thief will spend the next six months behind bars after admitting stealing 15 cartons of Lenor Unstoppables.

The 31-year-old admitted stealing the bottles of washing freshener capsules - worth £8 each - from Morrisons in Oakley Road on May 19 and June 16 this year.

James Adair - back in prison

Appearing before Northampton Magistrates, Adair of Brixham Walk, Corby, pleaded guilty to the thefts and was jailed for 26 weeks.

Adair has a long record of thefts stretching back years and police have issued several appeals for his arrest after he failed to meet the conditions of his release from previous prison sentences.

He has targeted shops across the town, stealing perfume, handbags, alcohol and meat worth thousands. Among his previous convictions are thefts from Corby Esso Garage, Wilko, Clinton’s, Star Newsagent, Home Bargains, Tesco Express, Asda, TK Maxx, Superdrug and One Stop Shop. He also has a conviction for assaulting a woman.