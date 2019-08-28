Second man arrested in Glenn Davies Northampton murder investigation

Officers investigating the death of Northampton man Glenn Davies have arrested a second man.

The 22-year-old man, also from Northampton, was arrested this morning, Wednesday, August 28.

Floral tributes have been left by the railings outside the Old Bank pub in memory of Glenn.

A 28-year-old man arrested on Sunday, August 25 has been released on conditional bail, pending further investigation. He was released from custody yesterday evening.

Detectives continue to work around the clock in order to bring to justice whoever is responsible for killing Glenn.

The officer leading the investigation, Detective Chief Inspector Joe Banfield, said: “My officers are working flat out to bring this case to a successful conclusion but we need the public’s help and once again I am appealing for anybody with any information, however insignificant it may seem, to get in touch.

"It may just be the missing piece of the jigsaw we need in order to gain justice for Glenn and his family.

Police tape surrounded the back entrance of Old Bank in Guildhall Road on Monday.

“Information can be directed straight to my team on the Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP), by clicking on the following link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM19D59-PO1

“Alternatively, witnesses can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.”

