Searches after 'man with weapon' tries to enter Corby pub

Police combed areas of Corby's town centre yesterday after reports of a man with a weapon trying to enter a popular pub.

Officers were called to the Corby Candle in New Post Office Square at about 2.30am on Sunday, June 30.

The Corby Candle.

A 30-year-old man was arrested and is currently in police custody.

Yesterday morning officers conducted searches of the area as part of the investigation with drains in Everest Lane and Corporation Street among those searched.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.