A teenager from Northampton has been missing for a week now.

Julian Davies, 15, from Northampton, was last seen in the town at about 1pm, on Tuesday, July 10.

Police are appealing for the missing teenager to make contact with them.

He is black, 6ft 1in, of slim build, with short dreadlocks and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jogging bottoms.

Julian, or anyone who may know of his whereabouts, is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555