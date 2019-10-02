Screaming woman fights off Corby carjackers

A woman fought off two men who tried to rob her of her car in an early morning attack in Corby.

Police were called to reports of a woman screaming in Greenhill Rise at about 5.35am on Monday (September 30) and found the victim, who is in her 20s.

Police have arrested two men.

She was sat in her black Mercedes when two men approached her and demanded she hand over the car keys and money.

The victim refused to hand them over leading to a struggle which caused her minor injuries.

The pair then fled from the scene.

Police have since arrested two Corby men, a 34-year-old and 35-year-old, on suspicion of robbery.

They remain in custody this morning (Wednesday).

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.