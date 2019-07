Magistrates have sentenced a man who ran along the A14 in Kettering and into the path of several oncoming cars.

Tim King of Savernake Drive, Corby, ran into the road shouting and screaming and causing the road to become blocked in both directions.

The 29-year-old pleaded guilty to causing a public nuisance following the incident on September 4 last year.

He was given a six week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge and costs of £620.