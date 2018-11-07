Rushden house closed after complaints of anti-social behaviour and drugs

Complaints about anti-social behaviour and drugs have led to the closure of this house.

Northamptonshire Police, in partnership with East Northamptonshire Council, served the order issued under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 after it was granted by Northampton Magistrates Court.

The boarded up property

The property at 67, Midland Road, was sealed by the police and council on Friday and will be subject to closure for three months.

Officers from the East Northamptonshire neighbourhood team presented evidence that the closure was necessary following persistent anti-social behaviour at the address, resulting in significant public nuisance within the local community.

They said the closure would prevent the disorder from continuing.

PC Steven Clark from the neighbourhood team said: “We’ve had a lot of complaints from local people about the actions of the people living in and visiting this house and the negative impact this has had on the local community.

The closure order

“Working with our partners, we were able to present a lot of evidence to the magistrate, who granted the order, including that police had previously executed two warrants under the misuse of drugs act at the address.

“I want to reassure people that we can and will continue to take such action to target other properties using this legislation, where appropriate.

“However, we do rely on the community giving us information, in confidence, and I would encourage anyone with any concerns about crime or anti-social behaviour within their community to contact police or the local council.

“The more evidence we can gather in these situations, the stronger the case we can present at court.”