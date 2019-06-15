Rushden beauty queen makes national final

A Rushden girl will compete for the Miss Teen Great Britain title later this year.

Rushden Academy student Francesca Tarbox has made the national beauty pageant final which will be held at The Globe in Blackpool from October 21 to 22.

Francesca Tarbox.

Francesca, who was crowned Miss Teen Northamptonshire last week, beat off hundreds of competitors to highlight that you don't have to change who you are or adapt yourself to fit in

and be successful.

Her mother Nicola said: "She was really quite shocked. Francesca has always doubted herself, she just didn't think that things like this happen to people like her.

"She is a very gentle and kind young lady, humble is the best way to describe her. She always puts other people first. We are all very proud of what she is doing."

The event in Blackpool will consist of a big interview, dance routines and fashion shows that are synonymous with beauty pageants.

However, Nicola says the competition is more about the individual, as the competition aims to break away from the preconceptions that many people automatically have

regarding beauty pageants.

As a part of the competition, Francesca is also raising money for 'Together For Short Lives', a charity that supports children with life threatening or life-limiting medical conditions and their families.

She has already raised £355 before any charitable events have taken place, with a goal of raising £1,000 between now and October's event.

Anyone who wishes to donate money to Francesca's JustGiving page, or to find out any information about any of her upcoming charity events, can find all of the relevant details at:

http://www.justgiving.com/FrancescaTarbox.