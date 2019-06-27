Rushden attack: how can anyone do this to my Holly?

A teenage girl is "scared to death" after being attacked at random in Rushden this week.

Holly Ward, 15, was set upon in Greenway at about 3.40pm on Monday (June 24) after leaving The Ferrers School.

Holly Ward was attacked in Rushden.

She was next to the disused railway track between The Hedges and Spire Road when she was was approached by a man who elbowed her and tried to lift up her skirt.

The man then dragged her into nearby bushes and punched and kicked her, leaving her with a broken jaw and other facial fractures.

He was disturbed by a passer-by before Holly was helped to a neighbour's house where the emergency services were called.

Her shocked dad Stuart, 41, said Holly's attacker told her he would kill her if she told police.

Holly was in surgery for six hours.

Stuart said: "She keeps having flashbacks but is in and out of sleep.

"She is scared to death."

Holly's teeth were pushed back into her jaw and she was left with cuts to the inside of her mouth.

After the attack she was in surgery for six hours to have her jawbone plated and wired.

Stuart said she looks like "she's been hit by a bus".

He said: "She won't be walking along there ever again and neither will her siblings.

"How can anyone do that?"

A JustGiving page set up to help Holly has already raised almost £1,000.

Stuart said he was touched by the the many messages of support.

Police arrested a 26-year-old Rushden man yesterday on suspicion of GBH and officers are still investigating.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.