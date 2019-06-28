Robbery arrest made after Corby police chase

A man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery after an incident at a Corby shop.

Police were called at about 6.20am this morning (Friday) after an alarm was activated at McColl's in Danesholme Road.

After a chase on foot a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery.

A police spokesman said there was no indication that weapons were involved at this stage.

Residents reported a large police presence at the Danesholme Road underpass with an officer guarding the shop door this morning.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.