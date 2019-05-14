Robbers try to stab 14-year-old in Barton Seagrave

A 14-year-old boy fought off armed robbers who tried to stab him in Barton Seagrave.

The incident took place in Bertone Road at about 6.20pm on Thursday, May 9.

Two men approached the 14-year-old and asked him for his phone.

When the teenager refused both men pulled out knives.

One of the attackers tried to stab him in the stomach but the boy pushed him away with both arms and punched the second man in the groin before fleeing.

Both attackers then left in the opposite direction.

A police spokesman said no description of the suspects was given.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.