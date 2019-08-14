Robber who terrorised Corby shop staff jailed

A "dangerous" armed robber who held up a Corby shop has been jailed for almost four years.

Vincent Israel, 30, had a knife and hammer during a terrifying raid at McColl's in Danesholme Road on June 28.

Vincent Israel.

Police were called to the shop at 6.20am, not long after it had opened, when he robbed money and arrested him after a chase on foot.

Last week at Northampton Crown Court Israel, of Dumble Close in the town, was jailed for 44 months for robbery.

A further two months was added for possessing the knife with a 12-month sentence to run concurrently for possessing the hammer.

A police spokesman said: “Vincent Israel is a dangerous man who terrorised shop workers when he committed this robbery.

"We are pleased to see him sentenced to nearly four years in prison.

"I hope he uses that time to reflect on his life choices so he can leave prison and make better ones.”

McColl's declined to comment.

No separate penalty was given to Israel for a further charge of possessing cocaine.