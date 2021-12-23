A registered sex offender will spend Christmas in jail after lying to police over a secret bank account, phone and other devices in his Northampton home.

Daniel Bailey had been under orders to notify authorities of any new internet-enabled device — such as mobiles or tablets — bank account, phone number or email address since February 2014.

But a judge at Northampton Crown Court heard how the 35-year-old, previously of St Leonard's Road, had ignored the rules despite swearing 'on his life' he had nothing to show police when they turned up for a routine check in November 2020.

Daniel Ryan was jailed for one year, eight months at Northampton Crown Court

As well as a new phone, phone number, bank card and Hotmail account, officers discovered he had also concealed an xBox and an iPad.

He was subsequently pleaded guilty to seven counts of breaching his sexual harm prevention order and one of failing to comply with his notification requirements and sentenced to one year, eight months in prison earlier this month.

Lead Investigator, PC James Brookes from Northamptonshire Police MOSOVO Team, said: “Bailey demonstrated deliberate and deceitful behaviour when he lied to officers about the devices and items he was in possession of.

“He rightly, has very strict notification requirements he is expected to abide by and here, he has shown a complete disregard and lack of respect for them.

“I am pleased therefore that he has been handed a prison sentence as a result and will now spend Christmas Day looking at the four walls of a cell.

“We take an absolute zero-tolerance approach to situations like this and there is no room for manoeuvre or second chances.