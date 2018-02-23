REGIONAL: Family ‘distraught’ as brothers, aged two and six, killed in hit and run

A two-year-old boy and his six-year-old brother were killed in a hit-and-run crash in Coventry yesterday (Thursday).

Police are continuing to investigate how the two young brothers died in a non-stop collision.

The boys, aged two and six, were with their mother on MacDonald Road in the Stoke area of the city at around 2pm when they were struck by a black Ford Focus.

Both boys were taken to hospital with severe injuries – the two-year-old could not be revived and died a short time later and the six-year-old was rushed into surgery, but also sadly died. Their mother was unhurt.

The car was found a short distance away and a 53-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and death by dangerous driving.

They remain in police custody today and will be questioned today.

The road remained closed for several hours while emergency services were at the scene and investigations were carried out into the circumstances of the crash.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the force’s collision investigation unit, said: “Several witnesses have come forward and I am grateful to everyone who has spoken to us. If there is anyone who has not yet contacted us, they should call 101.

“Specialist family liaison officers are with the family, who are understandably distraught, and they are being kept fully updated.

“This collision has had a profound effect on the community in Stoke and I would ask people not to speculate on what happened which may cause further distress to the family. They need our combined support to help them through this dreadful time.”