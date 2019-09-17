Recovery truck stolen in Kettering overnight

A recovery truck was stolen and two other vans were damaged last night in an incident in Garrard Way.

Two men entered a premises in Garrard Way off Rothwell Road between 7.50pm and 9pm.

A white Fiat Ducato, similar to what police say was damaged in the incident. A specialist recovery Ducato was stolen.

A white Fiat Ducato recovery truck with blue and yellow chevrons was stolen.

Two other white Fiat Ducato vans were damaged and had parts stolen from them.

Police are appealing for witnesses of anyone with any information to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 and quote the crime reference number 19000494130.