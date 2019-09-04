Raunds man caught with sick child abuse images

A Raunds man caught with vile images of child abuse has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Gerald Stafford, 54, admitted looking at one category B image and 16 category C images between May 2013 and January 2016 at Northampton Magistrates' Court last month.

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

Stafford, of Centenary Way, was jailed for 12 weeks but magistrates suspended the sentence for two years as he needed rehabilitating.

The Raunds man must take part in a programme for sex offenders and must sign the register for sex offenders for seven years.

He is also the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order restricting his use of devices and the internet.

Magistrates ordered him to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £80.