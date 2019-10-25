Raunds Express worker slashed in face with knife

A staff member at a Raunds convenience store was slashed by a robber during a struggle.

At around 7.30pm last night (Thursday, October 24) a man entered the Raunds Express shop in Hill Street and demanded the male shop worker hand over money from the till.

Another male member of staff then confronted the robber, and during a struggle was struck with a knife, causing a small wound to his face which required stitches. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a white man, 6ft, of powerful build. He wore black clothing, a pale baseball cap, a black face covering, black trainers with white markings, and spoke with a local accent.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about it should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 19000570438