Public urged not to approach wanted man who has links to Corby area
Police have appealed for information to help track him down
By Sam Wildman
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 10:38am
Police have urged members of the public not to approach a wanted man who has links to the Corby area.
Liam Ferrie, aged 33, is wanted on recall to prison and officers have launched an appeal for help to track him down.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Anyone who sees Ferrie, or has information about his whereabouts, is asked not to approach him but instead call Northamptonshire Police on 999.”