Public urged not to approach wanted man who has links to Corby area

Police have urged members of the public not to approach a wanted man who has links to the Corby area.

Liam Ferrie, aged 33, is wanted on recall to prison and officers have launched an appeal for help to track him down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Anyone who sees Ferrie, or has information about his whereabouts, is asked not to approach him but instead call Northamptonshire Police on 999.”