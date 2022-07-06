Prominent Northants anti-violence campaigner denies two assaults

Quinton Green at a public meeting in Wellingborough following the death of Dylan Holliday

A knife-crime campaigner and rapper will appear before a court today (Wednesday, June 6) to face trial for two counts of assault.

Quinton Green, who has been vocal against knife crime in Corby and Wellingborough, is charged with assaults that took place against a man and a woman in Wellingborough on February 17 this year.

He denies both charges.

Green, 44, of Lindsay Avenue, Northampton, describes himself as a spoken-word artist who goes by the name Mr Milise and a rapper called Champagne Bubbler. He runs workshops and gives talks to school pupils about the dangers of knife crime. He has worked with local knife crime organisations in the past year following the fatal stabbings of two young people in Corby and Wellingborough.