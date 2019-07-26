Prolific Kettering and Corby street beggar back behind bars

A Corby man who continually begs from shoppers has been jailed after being caught at it again.

Mark Wayne Weems, 44, of Lapland Walk in Corby has repeatedly flouted court orders banning him from asking people for money.

Back in November he was imprisoned for 11 weeks after ignoring a Criminal Behaviour Order preventing him from begging.

On Wednesday (July 24), Weems was once again before the courts, again accused of multiple breaches of the order. Local people who had witnessed his behaviour gave statements to the court in evidence.

He was sentenced to three weeks in prison and ordered to pay £200 in costs.

The Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) is still in place that prevents Weems doing the following across the whole of Northamptonshire;

Begging

Approaching, pestering or harassing members of the public in order to obtain money

Swearing at, insulting or verbally abusing anyone

Acting in an anti-social manner that is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to anyone