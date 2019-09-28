Prolific Corby thief jailed

A Corby woman who went on a stealing spree despite being on a suspended sentence for theft has been jailed.

Nicholle Scott, 27, was told she would likely be jailed if she offended again when she was given a 12-week suspended prison term in July after being convicted of stealing a toolbox worth £110 from the town's Halfords.

But weeks later she went out stealing again, admitting four thefts in four days.

Scott, of Sycamore Close, went to Poundland in Corporation Street on August 11 and stole men's deodorant.

A day later she went back to the town centre discount store and stole women's deodorant before going to a Co-Op and helping herself to a beef joint.

And two days after that, on August 14, she stole two more beef joints worth £20 from a Co-Op. She also admitted taking fabric softener from Poundland on August 3.

Scott was also sentenced for further thefts from Co-Ops between October last year and April 2019. Items stolen included steaks, coffee and gammon worth a total of well over £100.

Earlier this month magistrates sitting at Northampton Magistrates' Court imposed Scott's suspended prison sentence and added a week for her previous failure to turn up at court.

She was also given one week in prison for each of the 11 thefts she admitted - making her total spell behind bars 24 weeks.

No orders for compensation were made.