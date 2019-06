A Corby man has been jailed for six months after stealing from a Corby supermarket

James Adair, 31, of no fixed address, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, June 18, where he admitted two charges of shoplifting.

These occurred on May 19, 2019, and June 16, 2019, when Adair stole laundry products from Morrisons supermarket in Oakley Vale, Corby.

Adair, who was also wanted on a warrant after failing to attend court over a previous offence, was jailed for 26 weeks.