Priors Hall sex offender Caine Emmingham 'groomed girl over many months'
A man from Priors Hall who subjected a teenage girl to repeated sexual assaults has been sent to prison.
Caine Emmingham, 21, targeted the young girl on over a period of several months at an address in Mansfield, and in his car.
His offending, which took place over several months in 2022, was uncovered when his victim confided in her mother about what had happened.
Emmingham, who travelled regularly from his home Lake Drive, Priors Hall, to commit the offences, was arrested but denied all the allegations against him.
After a trial at Nottingham Crown Court, he was found guilty of three counts of sexual activity with a child, one count of inciting sexual activity with a child, one count of causing a child to look at sexual activity, and one count of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.
He was cleared of two other charges.
Emmingham appeared at the same venue on Friday (October 6) and was jailed for four years.
He was also handed a restraining order and made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order that will tightly restrict his activities once he is released from prison.
Detective Constable Richard Howe of Nottinghamshire Police said: “Emmingham groomed this girl over many months before committing a series of extremely serious sexual offences against her.
“He was aware of his victim’s age and knew very well that what he was doing was illegal.
“I am pleased the law has now caught up with him and hope this sentence serves as a warning to others about the consequences of committing sexual offences against children.”