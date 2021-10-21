Premiership-winning former Northampton Saints rugby star caught driving with no insurance in town

Former Northampton Saints rugby star Salesi Ma'afu has landed a £750 court bill for driving offences in the town, including having no insurance.

The 38-year-old Australian spent two seasons at Franklin's Gardens from 2013 to 2015, winning the English Premiership and European Challenge Cup.

Ma'afu, who also won 18 caps for the Wallabies but has not played since 2018, was behind the wheel of a nine-year-old Vauxhall Astra SRI when it was stopped by police in Victoria Gardens, near Victoria Promenade in the town, on January 22 this year.

Australian prop Salesi Ma'afu helped Saints win the Premiership title in 2014

Checks showed the vehicle had no MoT and a bald tyre.

Ma'afu, whose address was given as Weedon Road, did not appear at Northampton Magistrates Court but pleaded guilty under the single justice procedure which allows cases to be judged on written submissions.