Police are warning the public not to approach wanted man Elando Parsi who has been on the run for nearly a month after twice failing to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court over allegations he failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed after being released from prison.

According to court documents the 31-year-old, of Leyside Court, Northampton, missed a number of appointments with his supervisor and an arrest warrant was issued when he also failed to show up for court hearings on both October 17 and October 27. Parsi — who also uses the first name Orlando — was fined £80 in August after admitting similar breaches.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said on Wednesday (November 23): “Anyone who sees Parsi is asked not to approach him but to call us immediately on 999, using incident number 22000626984.”