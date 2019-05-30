Police warn people not to approach Corby man on the run

Police officers searching for a Corby man have warned people not to approach him if they spot him.

Northamptonshire Police are urgently appealing for information regarding the location of Shaun Alexander, 36, of Selby Walk, Corby, who has failed to appear at court.

Police are searching for wanted Corby man Shaun Alexander NNL-190530-120915005

Officers launched searches around his address last night but failed to locate him.

He is wanted on a warrant after he failed to attend Northampton Crown Court over the breach of a suspended sentence.

Alexander should not be approached if seen, with members of the public asked to call 999 immediately if they recognise him.

Anyone who sees Alexander, or has information about his whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police immediately on 999.