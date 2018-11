Police have released this CCTV image of a man they believe may have information about the alleged theft of fuel at the Shell Garage in Barton Seagrave.

The incident happened at about 1.30pm on Monday, September 24, when a backseat passenger in a grey Renault Koleos, bearing altered plates, dispensed petrol into the car before leaving without making payment.

The man pictured, or anyone who recognises him, can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.