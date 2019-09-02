Police treat three burglaries in Kettering town centre as possibly linked

Two cafes and one charity shop were broken in to over the weekend and last night in Kettering town centre, with police treating the incidents as possibly linked.

Police were called to Delightful Desserts, Wood Green Animal Shelter charity shop and Pancake House following the burglaries.

Aaron Bains, owner of Delightful Desserts

A rear door to the Pancake House in Gold Street was broken into with force sometime between 6pm on Saturday and 7.40am on Monday and money was taken from the till.

Wood Green Animal Shelter charity shop, High Street, was broken in to sometime this morning with the burglar entering through the roof.

Police said they are treating the two incidents at Pancake House and Wood Green Animal Shelter charity shop as linked and are keeping an open mind as to whether there is a link to the third break in at Delightful Desserts in St Andrews Business Park, where someone forced entry to the building between 9.30pm last night and 9.30am this morning.

According to police, just £10 was stolen from Delightful Desserts but owner Aaron Bains, 30, said: "They probably stole around £500 to £1000 worth of equipment."

Delightful Desserts

The cafe has only been open since June and Mr Bains said he's lost a waffle machine, tip money and suffered damage including broken glass in the break in.

He said police attended the scene this morning followed by a forensic team.

"They have got fingerprints which can hopefully lead to something.

"We are not going to let anything affect us, it would take a lot more than that to shut the shop," said Mr Bains.

Delightful Desserts will be opening tonight at 6pm after cleaning up and the delivery of back-up waffle machines.

Mr Bains said: "We will give 10 per cent discounts on all orders tonight to bring the community back in. I do not want it to affect us."

Police are appealing for witnesses to call 101 with any information.