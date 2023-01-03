Police still searching for arsonist Johnny Brady who absconded from St Andrew's in Northampton

Northamptonshire Police are still searching for a convicted arsonist who absconded from St Andrew’s Hospital on New Year’s Eve.

Johnny Brady absconded from the mental health facility in Billing Road at about 3.30pm on December 31, on the same say as another patient escaped, who was later found and returned to hospital.

A police spokeswoman, today (January 3), confirmed that officers are continuing to actively search for 19-year-old Brady and are still appealing for members of the public to immediately call 999 and not approach him, if spotted.

Two photos of Johnny Brady have been released by police. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.

Northamptonshire Police first released an appeal for his whereabouts on New Year’s Eve evening, followed by a more detailed, urgent plea on New Year’s Day as there had been no confirmed sightings of the escapee.

In the appeal, Brady is described as white, about 5ft 9 and of a slim build. He was last seen wearing black Adidas tracksuit bottoms, a black hoodie, and black coloured trainers.

Detective Superintendent Richard Tompkins said on New Year’s Day: “Johnny is serving a hospital order for convictions relating to arson and serious assault, which is why it is very important that the public do not approach him under any circumstances but should call 999 immediately.

“We are investigating three separate incidents of arson to bags of rubbish, which occurred overnight, in areas within a couple of miles of the hospital grounds, which may be linked to Johnny.

“Arson has potentially fatal consequences and we therefore ask the public to be extra vigilant within their local communities. If you see anyone acting suspiciously near property or deliberately starting fires to items such as bins, please call us immediately on 999.”

A force spokeswoman added: “We would also like to appeal to members of the public to under no circumstance approach Johnny. If you see him or know where he is, it is important that you call us as a matter of urgency on 999.”

