Police share photo of 'absolutely terrifying' find after investigating 'head in the road' in Northampton

A police officer has shared the 'absolutely terrifying' image of what they found when they were called out to investigate 'a head in the road' in Northampton

An Armed Response Vehicle squad car was dispatched to the A45 Eastbound between Barnes Meadow and Riverside last week after reports of 'a head in the road'.

There were reports that a vehicle had even 'clipped' the object and sent it flying into the central reservation after swerving to try and miss it.

The squad arrived on the busy road at 4.40pm on March 28 fearing the worst.

But instead, what motorists had really seen was a plastic doll's head from a mannequin.

The 'head' was safely recovered.

The officer from @NorthantsARV shared the find on Twitter and said: "Getting a report of ‘a head in the road’ was slightly worrying.

"Luckily it wasn’t as bad as we feared, but still absolutely terrifying..."