Police seek more witnesses after three charged over late night Northampton brawl

Detectives are investigating incident in Wlelingborough Road on Friday night

By Kevin Nicholls
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 3:23 pm
Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses after three men were charged over a late-night brawl in Northampton.

Detectives have confirmed three men — two aged 20 and one 19-year-old — were arrested and charged over the incident in Wellingborough Road, near to the junction with Wilby Street, at about 11.40pm on Friday (January 21).

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Witnesses or anyone with information as to who may have been involved in this incident can call 101 using incident number 22000040952, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses following a brawl in Wellingborough Road, near Wilby Street, on Friday night